Jennifer Crumbley's affair now fair game in trial as defense 'opens the door'

The affair that Jennifer Crumbley had prior to the Oxford High School shooting is now considered fair game in her trial after her defense attorney brought it up during a heated cross-examination of a prosecution's witness on Wednesday.

Brian Meloche, a firefighter and a friend of Jennifer Crumbley, was called by the prosecution to testify on Wednesday. Brian and Jennifer exchanged text messages the week of the shooting and most of his testimony evolved around that.

However, when the defense had a chance to cross-examine Meloche, attorney Shannon Smith questioned Meloche's story, which she intimated had changed over three different interviews with police.

"They have started to talk to you about things like your job and your benefits," Smith said. "And they have said things to you like if you're helping Jennifer Crumbly, you could lose your job as a firefighter, correct?"

Meloche confirmed it and Smith continued and asked if he believed he would get in trouble for helping Jennifer Crumbley.

This brought an objection from the Oakland County Prosecutor, saying that Smith was about to take the witness into information that had been barred from the trial.

The jury was dismissed and the two attorneys then discussed the issue in front of Judge Cheryl Matthews – with assistant prosecuting attorney Marc Keast saying Smith was about to introduce the affair into the case. In June 2022, the affair was among dozens of things that were not allowed in the case.

The prosecution argued that Smith was opening the door for evidence that hadn't been allowed in.

"I have opened the door and I want that door opened and I want to fully examine this with this witness," Smith said.

Smith said she had discussed the matter with Crumbley – who was then sworn in. She said she trusted Smith and wanted the evidence introduced.

"At this point, her life is more important than her dignity in terms of…she had an affair. Lots of people have affairs. I mean, that's the bottom line. At the end of the day, it doesn't mean, you know, your kid's a school shooter," Smith said.

Jennifer Crumbley talks with her attorney during her trial for involuntary manslaughter on Weds, Jan. 31.

With the evidence now being allowed in, Meloche returned to the stand the jury was let back in and the conversation continued with Meloche confirming the two had an affair and that he told law enforcement about it when asked.

Meloche said the affair was sexual but did said he did not give police all of the details.

Later, in the prosecution's chance to redirect, Meloche testified that he was unhappy to be at the trial and that his affair had led to hard conversations with his wife.