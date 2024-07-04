Jim Thorpe appointed to Michigan Association of School Boards position

article

Dearborn Public School Trustee Jim Thorpe has been appointed to help govern a statewide organization for school board members.

The Michigan Association of School Boards appointed Trustee Thorpe to its Board of Governors as a representative for District 8. His fellow trustees on the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education had voted at the May meeting to recommend him for the position.

"I know that Jim will do an outstanding job representing our district, the region that he serves, and our students along with students and school boards throughout the state of Michigan," said Dearborn Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko.

Thorpe will also continue to serve on the district’s Board of Education.

"MASB is really pleased to welcome Jim to our board of directors," said MASB’s Executive Director Donald P. Wotruba. "Having the voice of one of the largest and most diverse districts in the state at our board table will make our board that much stronger and thus our service to board members statewide better. I look forward to working with Jim and learning from him."

The Michigan Association of School Boards is a voluntary, nonprofit association of local and intermediate boards of education from across Michigan. The group’s membership includes nearly all of the public school districts in the state, more than 600 boards of education. MASB works to influence education issues directly at the state level and at the national level through its affiliation with the National School Boards Association.

Trustee Thorpe has served on the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education since December 2016. He works as a financial advisor and has had a business in Dearborn for more than 20 years. He is also a lifelong Dearborn resident and a graduate of Dearborn High.

"I look forward to serving on the board of MASB and advocating for students in our district and across our region and state," Thorpe said of his appointment.