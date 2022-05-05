Jolly Pumpkin Dearborn plans July reopening after closing at start of year

article

Jolly Pumpkin's Dearborn location is planning to reopen in July.

The brewpub on Michigan Avenue announced it was temporarily closing on Jan. 1. After closing, the location's social media pages were quiet until a post this week sharing that Jolly Pumpkin would be back this summer.

According to the restaurant, the reopening is expected to be the first or second week of July.

"We can't wait to return to Dearborn and promise we will give this 110% . We will be better than ever and are certainly more excited than ever ! We are blessed to have such a great area with the best neighbors!" the eatery said in a post.

The location originally opened in late 2019.

Jolly Pumpkin also has locations in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Dexter, Grand Rapids, East Lansing, Royal Oak, and Traverse City.