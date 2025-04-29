Judge calls hockey doctor 'a pedophile and disgrace' with 10 to 25 year jail sentence

The Brief Former ‘Hockey Doc’ Zvi Levran was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for sexual assaults of youth hockey players. The judge called him a sociopath who hid behind the medical profession while he preyed upon young men for years. Judge Yasmine Poles went above the sentencing guidelines, adding if she could give him 3 life sentences, she would.



A disgraced ex-Farmington Hills hockey doctor was sentenced to 10 to 25 years for sexual assault of former youth players, and was blasted by the judge at sentencing Tuesday.

Big picture view:

Dr. Zvi Levran's sentence went above the recommended guidelines Judge Yasmine Isshak Poles said, adding if she could give him three life sentences, she would.

"You are the reason parents awake in their beds worrying about where their children are," she said. "You are the reason, you are the monster among us in society, you are the person everyone should have feared but didn't know it, because you were right there in front of their face.

"You walk away from here as a predator, a pedophile and disgrace to the medical profession."

Levran, 68, was highly esteemed, earning the nickname 'Hockey Doc' after working with local youth hockey leagues over the 20 years. According to the doctor's own web page, Dr. Levran had been specializing in urology and various areas of sexual health for 25 years.

He also teams around Metro Detroit for the past two decades.

Victim impact statements were read, in two cases, by one victim's sister and another's mother because of the trauma they said they suffered from.

His "treatments" included private examinations at his home. The sex assault crimes against children and young men came during examinations.

"Fourteen, 15, 16, 17-year-old boys coming to you with an injury where you ask them to get naked and where you shower with them in the nude," Poles said. "It's very convenient for you to buy that hockey ice time, pay for it, buy them alcohol, but everyone has to shower together in the nude.

"I find your behavior to be sociopathic in nature."

Levran gave a long, rambling statement, saying he accepted the responsibility but denied that he was a monster.

"The most important thing is remorse," he said. "I want to express that remorse to all the victims and I can't say how sorry I am to all the victims. At night, I pray to God because he is the only one who knows."

The judge however, was not buying it, saying that she thinks that Zevran believes he did nothing wrong.

"Guess what, you pleaded guilty to 28 charges, you are now a convicted sex offender," she said. "I don't think you'll ever be rehabilitated."