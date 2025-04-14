Expand / Collapse search

Judge to decide if accused Detroit block party shooter should stand trial

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 14, 2025 7:03am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The man accused of shooting and killing two people and wounding 19 others at a Detroit block party last summer will be in court again Monday. A judge is expected to decide Monday if Demitrus Shaw should stand trial.

    • A 36th Circuit Court judge will decide if Demitrus Shaw's case moves to 3rd Circuit Court for trial.
    • Shaw is accused of shooting 21 people, two fatally, at a block party last summer in Detroit.
    • The shooting is believed to have been gang-related.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A judge is expected to decide Monday if a man accused of committing Michigan's largest mass shooting should stand trial.

Demitrus Shaw, 19, is charged with three dozen crimes after he allegedly killed two people and wounded 19 others in the 13000 block of Rossini in Detroit last summer.

Around 2:30 a.m. July 7, 2024, gunfire at a party sent crowds fleeing. The shooting killed 20-year-old Shanae Fletcher and 21-year-old Phillip Arnold Jr., and injured victims ranging in age from 17 to 27.

During Shaw's preliminary examination last week, witnesses described hearing more than 100 shots while a large crowd was gathered for a party near Schoenherr and E. State Fair.

After a months-long investigation, Shaw was arrested and charged with a long list of felonies. According to court testimony, the shooting is believed to have been gang-related, and started after two women began fighting. 

The deadly shooting led to a block party crackdown in Detroit, with police reiterating requirements for holding these types of gatherings and upping patrols.

What's next:

Shaw's preliminary exam continues Monday at 12:30 p.m. A 36th Circuit Court judge will decide if the case moves to 3rd Circuit Court for trial.

