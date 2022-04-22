Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering single father at Oxford Township apartment

A man is being held without bond after a single father was shot to death early Wednesday in Oxford Township.

Marcus Anthony Nathan, 36, was charged with open murder and felony firearm Friday.

Nathan is accused of shooting Dennis Kendrick as Kendrick sat in his car at Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes.

Authorities said Nathan told them he received what he thought was a threatening text and went to find who sent it. He saw Kendrick, who was about to leave for work, and shot him, authorities said. After the shooting, Nathan called 911 to say he did it, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

It wasn't Kendrick who texted Nathan, though.

"This was a pre-determined, pre-meditated act by this individual to go out in the parking lot and look for someone he thought may have threatened him, and came across a person who had nothing to do with it and yet still escalated it into a deadly encounter," Bouchard said. "Not that it would be justified on any level had they had an argument or had there'd been any kind of anger or interaction to take it to a deadly step, but there was none of that."

Authorities said Nathan and Kendrick both lived at the complex but had no connection.

Kendrick leaves behind a 15-year-old son, Kamari Placide-Kendrick. Family said he was Kendrick's whole world.

"He basically was my whole world. Everything that I did revolved around him," Placide-Kendrick said. "It's hard to see past this because he always had something next for me. He set my life up for success, and he was always, always there for me. He never missed a game, always came to my practices, always made sure I was where I needed to be on time. And he would hold me accountable."