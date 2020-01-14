Judge says 'evil man' is going where he deserves after murdering sister and her boyfriend

A man convicted of killing his sister and her boyfriend learned his sentence Tuesday morning.

Robert Marzejka was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence without parole for the murders of his 18-year-sister Danielle and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Seren Bryan.

Their bodies were found behind their Clinton Township home in August 2018. They had been beaten and suffocated.

Prosecutors say Marzejka has shown no remorse for the murders.

"You murdered your sister, Danielle, and her boyfriend Seren. You don't wish to say anything?" the judge asked.

"No," Marzejka said simply, shaking his head.

"You don't have much to say, sir, I don't have much to say except that you're an evil man and you're going where you belong," the judge responded.

Editor's note: The following information in this article is graphic and may be distressing to some

The bodies of Danielle and Seren were found by Kevin Marzejka, the defendant's brother, stuffed in garbage bags in a shed behind their mobile home at Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Village, near Groesbeck and 16 Mile Road.

In court last spring, Kevin Marzejka testified that Danielle and Seren had been missing for three days when Kevin was lead to the backyard shed due to a foul odor. He said in the back of the shed he found thousands of flies and some trash bags.

Danielle's father tore open a bag and found a body. Police determined Robert Marzejka had bludgeoned the victims with a hammer, which was found in a bag with bloody pillows, bedding and a roll of tape.

A medical examiner determined the victims were suffocated with duct tape used to bound and gag them. Their skulls had been crushed.

Though Robert tried to clean up, detectives say they used blood detection spray to find evidence and discovered every wall of Danielle's room had blood on it. Police found more blood-stained items shoved in the back of Robert's room, including clothing and towels.

Robert fled the area after the murders but police located him three days later in Cincinnati, Ohio. Detectives say he was wearing a long, blonde wig and a hat on, and sunglasses over his hat when they found him.

Defense attempted to claim insanity. A family member says Danielle and Robert's mother died of an overdose in 2011, and that's when Robert "snapped." Police say he had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. However, Robert was found competent to stand trial in December 2018.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in both of their deaths.