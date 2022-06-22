Oxford High School shooting: Judge orders release of surveillance video

article

A judge ordered Wednesday that surveillance video from the Oxford High School shooting be released.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing victims, demanded the videos and took the matter to court.

Judge Rae Lee Chabot ruled that Johnson can have access to the videos to see what happened on Nov. 30, 2021.

"It's a victory for our clients," Johnson said. "They have an absolute right to these materials."

Johnson has filed civil lawsuits against the Oxford school district, as well as against accused shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four classmates inside the school with a gun officials say he got from his parents.

"I'm talking about people's lives. I'm talking about kids going to school who were murdered, and I'm talking about folks who are trying to make the parents and the families of all of these people, to hide from them the truth, and I find that highly disturbing," Johnson said. "When you think about government hiding things from the victims, to be there's just absolutely no explanation for that."

The fatal shooting has prompted several lawsuits, as well as criminal trials. Ethan and the Crumbley parents are all headed to trial later this year.

As the cases progress, many questions remain about the shooting, and what could have been done to prevent it.

After the district again rejected Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's offer to investigate the shooting last month, it said it will use "more holistic third-party reviews" to look at the district's three-year plan.

"We have no alternative but to move forward in terms of the civil cases and prove, that what everybody already knows, and that is that Oxford is in part responsible for this tragedy, so that it never happens again," Johnson said after that offer was rejected.

According to the district, the ongoing criminal cases stemming from the shooting have delayed the release of information that could help the review. Because of this, the school board said the third-party review won't happen until after the Crumbley trials.