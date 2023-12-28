Kalamazoo brewery acquires Lawton Ridge Winery, plans to keep business going

article

Lawton Ridge Winery in Kalamazoo will continue to make wine after the business was acquired by a nearby brewery.

Texas Corners Brewing Co. recently closed on the winery as the previous owners retire.

"Dean and Crick and their staff have done an excellent job of producing quality wines from Michigan-grown grapes from their small vineyard near Lawton since 2008," Texas Corners said in a post announcing the acquisition. "When Dean and Crick were looking to retire, they searched out someone who matched their mindset for quality and passion for the product."

That led them to the Schultz family, the owners of Texas Corners.

"It was a mutual decision to proceed down the path where the Schultz family would continue their legacy," Texas Corners said.

Texas Corners got its start when a farm owned by the Schultz family started making hard cider in 2013. They expanded to beer and opened their restaurant and taproom in 2015.

The family plans to keep the winery's tasting room open, and bring the wine to the Texas Corners Brewing Co. restaurant and the Schultz Fruitridge Farms farm market in Mattawan.

Currently, the winery is closed while the business completes renovations and waits for its small wine maker license from the state. The winery will reopen Friday at noon.

Lawton Ridge is at 8456 Stadium Dr. in Kalamazoo.