Karen McDonald's plan to curb gun violence • Detroit officer hit by friendly fire • The queen's funeral

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald plans to announce a new push to limit the number of victims to gun violence in schools with a commission of school safety experts, medical professionals, and law enforcement specialists.

The team of 20 people will come up with a curriculum that can teach students, teachers, and parents about the signs that potential shooters exhibit before they turn violent.

"We're going to have a model and a protocol that involves not just teaching kids to hide under their desk. There's a lot of other things that need to happen," said McDonald in an exclusive interview with FOX 2.

School shooting drills don't always work and can sometimes be more traumatic for children. Metal detectors aren't always the best tool either while expelling kids and deploying punishments can put more kids at risk.

Meanwhile, guns are still very accessible to those that want them.

But McDonald says the one thing experts have learned from mass shooters like the one at Oxford High School in 2021 is that they always show advanced warning signs. The curriculum McDonald would want drafted could help staff and students identify those signs.

"When you gather up all of the people that knew even one small thing – if there was some training that asks ‘what does this look like’ (and) ‘what should we care about,’" said McDonald, that could prevent more shootings.

"The good news is there are things like that that are really easily identifiable when someone's in crisis, we just need to inform the public and then we need to give them an option and someplace to go with that - and then we need to say now what are we going to do?" she said.

The prosecutor plans to fully unveil the curriculum plan Monday.

Detroit police officer hit by friendly fire from partner while on call

A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield.

Officers responded to a suicide call at around 4:45 p.m Sunday. When officers approached the home, a neighbor was letting her American Bulldog out, and the dog charged at the officers.

Officers attempted to retreat, officials said. One officer fired a shot at the dog but missed and hit their partner in the leg.

The officer was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Michigan man's murder conviction overturned due to attorney ignoring defendant's wishes

An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man’s 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man’s attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.

In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in 2018 in self-defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue that Jamison was not the gunman.

The three-member panel of the court said in its opinion that Cripps "did not even consider investigating the theory urged by defendant and supported, at least in part, by independent evidence," local media reported.

The appeals court panel also made clear that it did not believe Cripps’ testimony during a 2021 hearing that ended with Macomb County Circuit Judge Joseph Toia denying Jamison’s motion for a new trial.

Michigan gas prices down 4 cents

Michigan gas prices have plateaued with the cost for a gallon of gas down 4 cents from a week ago. It had previously ticked up after months of falling after prices hit their highest ever over the summer. The average cost for gas is $3.81 a gallon in Michigan.

That comes out to about $57 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, with the most expensive gas in Metro Detroit and the cheapest in Grand Rapids. They range by about 25 cents.

A drop in gas prices may follow a drop in demand, which economists are expecting as fears of a recession remain high. Inflation is the driving reason behind those fears.

"After some price fluctuations, Michigan motorists are beginning to see prices drop once again," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA. "If demand continues to fall, alongside lower crude prices, then gas prices will likely continue to decline."

Goff throws 4 TD passes, Lions beat Commanders 36-27

Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, lifting the

Washington made adjustments to give Carson Wentz more time in the second half. Wentz took advantage, pulling his team within seven points in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, a 20-yard pass to Logan Thomas and 2-point conversion to rookie Jahan Dotson.

Detroit restored its cushion when Goff converted a third down by barely getting a pass off under pressure to D'Andre Swift, who slipped to the turf before regaining his footing and cutting across the field for a 22-yard touchdown.

Washington went for it on fourth-and-1 from its 26 on the ensuing possession and Terry McLaurin made the gamble pay off with 7 yards on an end-around. The speedy receiver converted a third down later in the drive with a 17-yard catch that helped set up Antonio Gibson's 1-yard run.

Plan for some crazy temperature fluctuations this week with the first half int he 80s and the second half int he 60s. The evening temperatures could get as cool as the high 40s as a cold front is expected to invite fall weather in for the first time.

What else we're watching

It's not just the UK that cares about the queen's funeral. There are watch parties in Windsor, Canada where people braved the rain this morning to see the beginning of the historic ceremony. The Detroit Foodie Fair is returning to Eastern Market today for its third season. The area's best food will be in attendance at Shed 5. President Joe Biden said the pandemic is over during an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes. He made the statement while walking through the Detroit Auto Show during his visit last week. Any Macomb County commuters should beware of potential traffic in the future. Road crews are closing 13 Mile at Gratiot to work on rebuilding the intersection. It'll be closed until at least Oct. 2. Detroit police plan to give an update on the search for Zion Foster, whose body was allegedly thrown in a dumpster that was taken to a dump in Lenox Township. Chief James White will speak later today.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: World gives final farewell to British monarch

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to pay their respects in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.

"I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people," said Tracy Dobson, who was among the last to join the line.

Read more here.