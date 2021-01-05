Kenosha awaits charging decision in police shooting of Jacob Blake

A charging decision against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake last August could come any day now. The decision would come from the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.

It is clear the City of Kenosha is preparing for a decision. On Monday night, Jan. 4, the Kenosha Common Council unanimously approved a resolution declaring an emergency in the City of Kenosha. The declaration grants Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian emergency authority upon the announcement of the decision. The declaration is set to last eight days.

Fencing is now surrounding the Kenosha County Courthouse -- and business owners have boarded up their businesses in the downtown area.

Kenosha County Courthouse

Lastly, Gov. Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard "to support local law enforcement and first responders in Kenosha," with approximately 500 troops mobilized.

The shooting incident

Blake was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after walking away from a police officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake after Blake opened an SUV’s driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting was captured on video and circulated quickly online.

Jacob Blake

Kenosha fire officials reported 37 fires set the night after Blake was shot. Dozens of businesses were damaged.

Two nights after the shooting, two people were fatally shot, allegedly by Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, now 18 years old. Rittenhouse was expected to enter a plea in his case Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Kyle Rittenhouse

Blake family

Blake's father led a march through the city Monday evening, calling on people to "make noise" and be "heard around the world."

"(Sheskey) tried to kill my son and could have killed my grandchildren," Jacob Blake Sr. said during a news conference before the march. "He shot him seven times in his back unjustifiably."

The family said it's taken too long for a charging decision, and the precautions suggest that Sheskey won't be charged.

"What is the National Guard for?" Jacob Blake Sr. said. "They going to deliver mail? Deliver ice cream? What do you think they're here for?"

Tanya McLean, executive director of the community organization Leaders of Kenosha and a friend of the Blake family, said as Monday evening's march was kicking off that violence isn't acceptable.

"No matter what the decision is, we are seeking nonviolence," she said. "We want everybody to come out, make as much noise as you want, but we don't want any destruction of property or businesses. We are for nonviolence. Anything else is not acceptable for this community."

Associated Press contributed to this report.