Killer still sought after man found dead in Southwest Detroit alley in 2021

Police are still trying to solve a murder after a man was found dead in an alley in Southwest Detroit last year.

The body of Andree Bennett, 27, was found at 5 a.m. Oct. 23, 2021, in the alley of Tarnow Street and I-94. According to Crime Stoppers, he was murdered.

Up to a $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org to submit tips.