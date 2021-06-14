Murder of beloved community activist Mama Shu's son remains unsolved

A local woman made her vision come true creating a community for children in Highland Park, after the tragic death of her 2-year-old son.

But in January her life was turned upside down once again when a gunman killed her other son right in the area she spent years to make safe. That killer remains on the run and she's demanding justice.

"I've sacrificed blood twice in this city," said Shamayim 'Mama Shu' Harris.

Harris stood near the spot where her 23-year-old son, Chinyelu Humphrey, was shot five times in the middle of Avalon Village - across the street from their Highland Park home.

This mother and activist has given so much to her community but now needs the community's help - more than ever.

"I looked over and I called Chin's name - I saw one gentleman run - and I was continuing to call his name, the other gentleman, it was like he was stuck," she said. "And I was able to see him."

It was January 26th when Mama Shu heard the shots saw the suspects run, and now she and the police need to know who they are.

"Someone always knows," said Kendrich Bates, Highland Park City Council. "They know the whole story, part of the story, they know somebody else who's been involved. Please, please just share that information - that's all we're asking."

Tragically Mama Shu has lost a child before. In 2007, 2-year-old Jacobi Ra was killed by a hit-and-run driver. Chin was 10-years-old and holding Jacobi's hand when it happened.

That driver was caught and sent to prison. Now, this mother needs justice for Chin.

"You have traumatized our family, the community, his friends," Mama Shu said. "The killers will be dealt with - one way or another.

"It's hard to, as we say, to snitch on our children, our husbands, our friends - but let me say this - I would rather visit my family in Jackson prison, rather than take flowers to the grave," said Hubert Yopp.

Highland Park Mayor and former police chief, Yopp was among the many showing support for Mama Shu. The woman who has turned her street into a sanctuary and educational space, says this is bigger than her son.

"We have a homework house opening up and we cannot have people shooting openly here where I serve elders and where I serve children," she said. "I feel disrespected, our city feels disrespected - and most of all it won't be tolerated."

Mama Shu says she saw those two men and she has no doubt others did, too. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

