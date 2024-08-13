Kwame Kilpatrick 'featured speaker' at upcoming Oakland County Republican Party dinner

article

One of Metro Detroit's most infamous political figures will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Oakland County Repulican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.

Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will be at the dinner, held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi as the event.

Former GOP presidential candidate and native Detroiter Dr. Ben Carson will also be at the dinner, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. that day. Tickets can be bought at oaklandgop.org starting at $125.

Kilpatrick was granted clemency by former President Donald Trump in 2021 after he was sentenced to 28 years in prison for corruption. He was ordered to three years of supervised release and must still pay restitution for taking kickbacks while mayor.

He filed a motion asking for an end to that release, but was denied in 2023. At the time, the judge said he only paid $5,000 toward the restitution he owes. She also noted how he tried to raise $800,000 last year to buy a luxury condo in Florida. He owes more than $1.5 million.

Kilpatrick served about seven years of his sentence for racketeering, conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes.

