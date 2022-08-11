Lake Michigan water conditions prompt swimming alert; waves could reach 6 feet

Swimmers are urged to stay out of Lake Michigan on Thursday due to the potential for dangerous water conditions.

The National Weather Service said swimming will be hazardous because waves are expected to be 3-6 feet at times. Water near piers and other structures will be the most dangerous.

The lake from St. Joseph to Ludington has a high swim risk. Areas north of Ludington are classified as moderate risk.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

The NWS has issued numerous swimming alerts this summer because of how rough the lake has been. On Monday, while there was a swimming alert, two people drowned in South Haven.

MORE: Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

Both victims, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, died at a hospital.

You can check the latest beach hazards here.