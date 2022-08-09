Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday.

First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.

Related: Man drowns in Lake Michigan while swimming at Grand Haven beach

Both victims, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, died at a hospital.

Much of the Lake Michigan shoreline, including South Haven, was under a swimming alert Monday. The National Weather Service advised people not to swim in the water from St. Joseph to Ludington because of the potential for waves that could reach 7 feet, and heavy currents.

MORE: Grand Haven State Park adds 'water access closed' flags

There have been numerous drownings and near drownings in Lake Michigan this summer.