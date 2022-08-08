Swimming alert issued for Lake Michigan due to 5-7 foot waves, dangerous currents

article

Lake Michigan is expected to be dangerous Monday afternoon, leading to alerts from the National Weather Service.

Swimmers are urged to avoid the water from St. Joseph to Ludington, as the risk is deemed high.

Waves are expected to surpass 4 feet, with some as large as 7 feet, the NWS said. Heavy currents are also expected, especially near piers. Areas north of Ludington are classified as moderate risk.

At noon, the water was closed at the Grand Haven State Park, where a 21-year-old man died while swimming Sunday.

People caught swimming at the park during the closure could be fined.

You can check the latest beach hazards here.