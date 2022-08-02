Lake St. Clair drowning victim found after boater sees dogs unattended near boat

The body of a Harrison Township man was found early Tuesday in Lake St. Clair.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a boater noticed two dogs in the water near an empty fishing boat around 7:50 p.m. Monday. The boater brought the dogs aboard and called for help.

Sheriff's deputies and the Coast Guard started searching for the registered owner of the boat, 49-year-old James Hauff. Authorities contacted his family, who said he had been on the boat with the dogs.

Related: Detroit teen drowns at KOA Campground in Monroe County

Hauff's body was found around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in about 8 feet of water near the mouth of the Black Creek. Foul play is not suspected.

It is unknown how Hauff entered the water, however there was a small craft advisory in effect for Lake St. Clair. He was not wearing a life jacket.