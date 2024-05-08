Lansing man killed by hit-and-run driver in Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills police are looking for a driver who hit a man and kept going early Tuesday.

A witness on South Boulevard near Sheffield Road saw a vehicle traveling west hit the 40-year-old Lansing man around 3:40 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness said the suspect driver continued in the same direction after hitting the victim. Police described the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored crossover or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.