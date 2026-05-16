Large crowd at Troy's Somerset Mall prompts police response during watch release

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The Brief Troy police estimated hundreds of people gathered at the Somerset Collection early Saturday for the Swatch release. Two people were cited for trespassing after refusing to leave when asked by mall security. Swatch canceled the release event and closed the Troy store, along with eight other locations, for the remainder of the day because of safety concerns.



Hundreds of people showed up at Troy’s Somerset Collection early Saturday morning for a watch release that prompted a response from multiple police agencies.

What we know:

Troy police said officers were called around 4:30 a.m. regarding a large crowd gathered for a new product release at the Swatch store inside the mall.

The backstory:

People lined up to get their hands on the exclusive Royal Pop pocket watch, a collaboration between Swatch and luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet. The pocket watches were officially released Saturday.

The Royal Pop collection features eight colorful pocket watches priced between $400 and $420.

Local perspective:

Police estimated hundreds of customers were at the location, and the situation was brought under control without incident.

According to police, two trespassing citations were issued after patrons refused to leave the property when asked by mall security.

Mutual aid from surrounding law enforcement agencies was requested by the Troy Police Department to help manage the crowd.

Due to the size of the crowd and related safety concerns, Swatch canceled the product release event and closed the Troy store, along with eight other locations, for the remainder of the day.

FOX 2 reached out to Somerset Collection for comment.