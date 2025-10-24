Large fire breaks out at Southgate American House

A massive fire is burning at the Southgate American House Friday night, tearing through the massive complex.

First responders from numerous cities are at the scene at 16333 Allen Road. The fire as a whole was first reported at the senior facility at about 10 p.m.

What we know:

Fire departments from across Downriver have swarmed the area with multiple water lines used to attack the flames.

Overhead views of the large complex shows severe damage to the facility - with sections hollowed out from the blaze.

The fire posed a massive logistical issue for first responders as residents had to be evacuated from the apartments.

Transport vehicles were needed and with many residents in wheelchairs or disabled. Requests were heard on scanner for vans and in some cases, lifts.

Multiple hot spots with flames could be seen in shots from SkyFOX.

It is unclear if there are any injuries from the two-alarm fire at this time.

The far end of the structure has the most flames and appears to be the most active as of midnight.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what started the blaze, how many residents were impacted, and the injury numbers at this time.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.