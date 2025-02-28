Lawmakers, labor leaders rally in protest over Veterans Affairs job losses in Detroit

The Brief Federal cuts from DOGE and the Trump Administration are hitting close to home at the Detroit VA. So far about 28 jobs have been lost at the John Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit with 2,400 through Veterans Affairs impacted overall. It is unclear how service to the veterans have been impacted but workers have been hit hard by the sudden job loss.



More cuts to federal workers in Metro Detroit, and may fear the impact on veterans receiving care at VA medical centers in Ann Arbor and Detroit.

Local perspective:

Labor leaders and lawmakers rallied with federal workers outside Detroit's John Dingell VA Medical Center - where activists say so far 28 people have been fired.

"We need to tell Elon Musk it's time for him to go - we need to tell him he's fired," said Everett Kelly, American Federation of Government Employees president through a bullhorn.

President Donald Trump and Musk have fired 2,400 people throughout Veterans Affairs. It's not clear how many have resigned.

"We are here - standing - united and fighting for the veteran and dedicated government workers," said US Rep. Debbie Dingell (D).

Workers like Navy veteran Kara Oliver. She had worked at the Ann Arbor VA - and was working at the Detroit VA - providing fitness programs and alternative medicine - helping relieve pain, and anxiety for veterans when she was suddenly let go.

"I've had veterans tell me the programs were life-changing - they were devastated when they found out they were gone," Oliver said.

It's not known just how the firings are impacting the care veterans are receiving - but it's definitely impacting the staff.

"The VA's a good place to work - we have good people working here," said Benjamin Mahan, president. "The problem is these people are scared, they're afraid, they don't know what to do, they don't know which way to go."

"Our veterans, they deserve more - our federal workers, they don't even realize what federal workers are," said Yvonne Evans, national fair practice coordinator.

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled the mass firings of these probationary employees are likely illegal - and should be stopped.

Union leaders say they're going to continue to fight - continue to file lawsuits - and try to get some answers.

"Be engaged - people don't believe this is actually happening, it is," said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D). "And we have to do something about it.

"We'll stand with you until this war is won," Kelly shouted to the crowd. "Thank you."

