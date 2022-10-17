Lawrence Tech professor seeks kidney donor and awareness through billboard

"I sort of lost the kidney lottery. The kidneys weren't going to be set for the long term they were going to be failing and continue to fail."

Doctors diagnosed Lawrence Technological University Professor Scott Schneider with kidney failure. He first turned to family to see if they were a match for his much-needed kidney transplant.

Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, his brother and sister are unable to donate.

"So I had to look elsewhere. I had to look outside," said Schneider.

Professor Schneider is used to communicating lessons about physics and astronomy to his students. So, he jokingly told his sister that he should use communication.

He told her he could use an advertisement to find a kidney donor. She found his joke to be a great idea.

"She ran with it," said Schneider.

"I was able to connect to the billboard company around LTU and up for five billboards. They donated some free ones as well," said Donna Quinn, Schneider's sister.

The family admits the high cost of a billboard put restrictions on the amount of time they could use this form of advertising, so they launched a social media campaign using a website: KIDNEY4SCOTT.com

The family hopes that these campaigns are successful.

"Until they call me up and say ‘hey, by the way, we got a donor they're ready to go' I won't know," said Schneider.

Along with success, the family hopes the campaign raises awareness.

"Unfortunately, close to 22 patients die daily while waiting on the waitlist," said Dr. Sarah Suliman, a nephrology specialist from Beaumont's Multi-Organ Transplant Center.

Doctors want you to know organ transplants save lives.

"By donating a kidney, a live donor does not only reduce the wait time for the patient they donated to, but they also help decrease the stress on the wait list for other patients."

If you would like to help Professor Scott or for more information, visit KIDNEY4SCOTT.com

