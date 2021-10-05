Le Run for Le Rouge: Support Detroit City FC youth programs by running 5K this weekend

article

Support young soccer players in the Detroit City Football Club when you run the Le Run for Le Rouge 5K this weekend.

Proceeds from the race will go toward DCFC youth soccer programs.

The race starts Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at the Detroit City Fieldhouse on the city's east side. Participants will run through Elmwood Cemetery and back to the Fieldhouse, where there will be family-friendly activities.

All runners will get a free ticket to the Detroit City game against the Michigan Stars on Saturday, a drink ticket that can be redeemed at the Fieldhouse after the 5K.

There is also a virtual option for people who can't make it in person.

Registration is $40 for the in-person race and $30. Register here.