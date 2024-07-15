Leaders react to Trump assassination attempt • What's known about shooter • Samantha Woll jury deliberations

Michigan leaders, along with lawmakers nationwide, reacted this weekend to the attempt to assassinate former president Donald Trump.

Trump was speaking in Pennsylvania on Saturday when a gunman on a nearby roof opened fire, wounding the former president and killing an audience member.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to X, where she called the shooting "a disgusting act of violence." The governor noted other political upheaval and violence, including a shooting at a Congressional baseball game, the plot to kidnap her, the Capitol riot, and assault of Nancy Pelosi's husband.

"Behind all these incidents is rhetoric. We have seen calls to hate, harm, or jail political opponents. Violent conspiracies from the seediest corners of the internet have become incorporated into stump speeches," the governor wrote. "We have lost the plot when it comes to the way we talk to each other and about each other."

Michigan GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra released a statement saying that what happened Saturday proves that Trump should be president.

"Saturday’s horrific shooting showed the nation President Trump’s character and resilience. Michiganders saw the face of true leadership and strength in the midst of evil, and that’s the type of President we need. His determination to not be stopped is inspiring and I fully expect his address at the RNC Convention will portray that," he said.

FBI investigates possible domestic terrorism after Trump rally shooting

The FBI says it is investigating the shooting at the Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism.

The FBI says that so far, the investigation indicates the shooter acted alone, but that they are still working to determine if there were any co-conspirators. They have also not yet identified a motive.

Evidence has been collected from the gunman's home and vehicle and the FBI is in possession of his phone. Suspicious devices found at his home and vehicle were "rendered safe by bomb technicians" and are currently being evaluated at the FBI Laboratory.

The FBI says that the gun used in the incident was purchased legally and that the shooter was not known to them before this incident.

Who is the Trump rally shooter?

The Trump rally shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot by authorities after firing bullets into the outdoor event.

Now, investigators are piecing together the sequence of events that led to the shooting, and working to figure out a motive.

Investigators recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. The Associated Press reported that bomb-making materials were found inside the suspect's car, and there were also bomb-making materials found at his home.

Crooks was from Bethel Park, Penn. He was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but had only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election due to his age. The day Joe Biden was inaugurated, records show, he made a $15 donation to Progressive Turnout Project, a Chicago-based political action committee that supports Democrat candidates for public office and claims to advocate for "key Democratic constituencies: young people, minorities and low-income people."

He had no reported criminal or traffic citations and no reported bankruptcies, liens or foreclosures.

Rival gang violence led to fatal block party shooting

This weekend was the first weekend where the new Detroit police block party unit was on patrol, looking to break up illegal gatherings.

The new unit was formed after a shooting at a party last weekend left two dead and 19 others non-fatally wounded. While it's unclear how the violence escalated on the night of June 7, police believe retaliation between two rival gangs played a role in the shooting.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting after police confiscated a firearm from his truck. The suspect was taken into federal custody after officers who were responding to the shooting observed the individual speeding away from the scene.

According to a complaint filed in the U.S. Eastern District of Michigan, Cortez Lindsey was charged with a count of felon in possession of a firearm after police found an AR-style rifle inside his Dodge Ram the night of the shooting. It was loaded with ammunition, though the 30-round capacity magazine was missing approximately six rounds.

Deliberations continue in Woll murder

The jury will continue their deliberations Monday to determine if the man charged with killing Samantha Woll is guilty.

Jurors were deadlocked heading into the weekend.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer after Woll was found stabbed to death outside her Detroit home last October.

During the trial, 29-year-old Jackson-Bolanos took the stand and testified that he did lie to police but insisted that he didn't kill Woll. According to his testimony, he was breaking into vehicles around Woll's neighborhood when he found her body. He said he touched the body, realized she was dead, and left instead of calling 911 because he was committing a crime and has a criminal history.

When police arrested Jackson-Bolanos and questioned him about finding the body, he lied.

"I stated that I did touch the body. I was telling the truth. I'm here today, sworn and affirmed, to tell the truth," Jackson-Bolanos said. "I may have lied in the past, but today I'm telling the truth; last week – telling the truth."

Trace amounts of Woll's blood were later found on Jackson-Bolanos's jacket.

"He's got her blood on multiple areas of his clothing and on the backpack that he's wearing that night - that is a coincidence that he cannot overcome," said Ryan Elsey, assistant prosecutor.

What else we're watching

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210', 'Charmed' actress dies

Shannen Doherty, famous for roles in "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Charmed," has died after living for years with cancer, People Magazine first reported Sunday.

Doherty died Saturday at the age of 53, her longtime publicist reportedly told the magazine in an exclusive statement.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie," the statement also said.

In February 2020, Shannen Doherty revealed she was battling a recurrence of breast cancer that had progressed to stage four, telling fans "it’s a bitter pill to swallow."