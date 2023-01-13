Expand / Collapse search

Less blustery and more mild for the weekend

By and David Komer online producer
More Sun Saturday

A chilly start to your Saturday with clearing skies so look for sun and clouds. Increasing clouds Sunday leading to rain for the holiday Monday. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - It will stay cold and breezy overnight with wind chills in the teens.

More sun is expected Saturday as drier air works in. High 34 with a low of 23.

More clouds Sunday with a high of 38 and a low of 29.

Rain is moving in by afternoon Monday. Breezy with highs near 42 with a low of 37.

More rain for Tuesday, and milder with a high of 47 and low of 36.

For Wednesday there will be clouds with a high of 44 and low of 36.

So far, it looks dry for Thursday with a high of 44 and a low of 32.

It will be chilly for next Friday, with clouds and a high of 38.


 