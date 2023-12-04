Light snow showers for Tuesday

Hello gang, a weak area of low pressure brings some wet snow showers to the area Tuesday.

Milder temperatures return to end the work week with 50 degrees a possibility Friday and Saturday. The weekend ahead looks DAMP AT TIMES.

For the rest of Monday overnight, mostly cloudy, cool and dry with a low near 30.

Tuesday: Cloudy with occasional light snow showers and a high of 38.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 39.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 46.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and MILD, with a high of 51.

Saturday: Cloudy with occasional showers with a high near 50.

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler. Expect occasional showers and a high of 44.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



