Light up Oxford with love

One year after Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling were killed inside Oxford High School, the community is looking to lift each other up with love.

The Resiliency Center was set up by the community after last year's tragedy with a goal of facilitating healing among survivors and family members and will have a chance to light up the city with candles at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We're here to open as many pathways to healing as possible," Jamie Ayers with the Resiliency Center said. "We just opened September 7th. And the word is starting to get out that we are here to support the community. Everything here that we provide is free. So now the people are learning about the Resiliency Center, they're coming."

But it's not just here in Oxford. Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell remembers that moment last year when the Lions go their first win of the 2021 season and the game ball was presented to the Oxford community. And not just here in Oxford.

"Just because time has past doesn't mean the scars aren't still there," Campbell said. "I go back to that time last year, there was more to it than we were going out to win a game, it was about - at the very least - you just wanted to take their mind off of some of that pain for a three-hour period, and give them something that they could be proud of, something that took her mind off of it for a little bit. I know that they knew we were playing for them.")

At the Resiliency Center, people did come up to the Resiliency Center for counseling and luminaries.

"If they don't have one or they are a little bit further out, Oxford just light a candle at seven to help Oxford," Ayers said.

