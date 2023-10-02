Lincoln Park strip club has special offer to help UAW workers on strike
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Just because they’re in the business of a gentleman's club style entertainment - doesn’t mean they don’t read the headlines like the rest of us.
"The effects of this will affect everybody nationwide," said Holly Johnson of Dream Girls.
Week three – and the economic forecast is grim as analysts said Monday, the UAW strike so far has resulted in $4 billion in losses, $325 million of that direct wages lost.
Strike pay stands at $500 a week.
"We're built on the blue-collar workingman middle class is the bread and butter of the United States," she said.
