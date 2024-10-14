Lions' Hutchinson out for season • DTE impersonator wanted after murder • Armed man arrested at Trump rally

The search continues for one of two suspects who posed as DTE workers last week and then killed a man inside his Rochester Hills home.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, and another suspect first went to the home on 3700 block of Newcastle Drive on Thursday. They were wearing safety vests, said they were with DTE Energy, and claimed they needed to get into the house to investigate a gas leak. However, they were denied entry.

The men came back on Friday, and that time they were let in. Once inside, they allegedly went to the basement where they shot and killed the homeowner, 72-year-old Hussein Murray. They also tied up Murray's wife, who was able to call 911 for help.

On Saturday, Hernandez, who is from Dearborn, was identified and arrested during a traffic stop in Louisiana after deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of the one from the Rochester Hills homicide.

Hernandez has been charged with felony murder. He is awaiting extradition to Michigan, and is also being held on armed robbery charges in Ohio.

In the meantime, police are still searching for the second man who was with Hernandez.

Hutchinson out for season after breaking tibia

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be out for the rest of the season after breaking his tibia during Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Hutchinson went down while sacking a Cowboy in the third quater and injured his leg so badly that the play was not replayed on TV.

Trainers brought out an air cast and put it on him before carting him off the field.

Hutchinson could be seen mouthing "it's broken" on the broadcast.

"Hate it for Hutch. That’s tough," Lions coach Dan Campbell said in a post-game press conference. "It was tough. He’s in good hands right now. He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here, and obviously he’s going to be down a little while, so that’s tough, and it’s hard when you lose somebody like him."

Lions defeat Cowboys

Despite Hutchinson's devastating injury, the Lions were able to celebrate a big win over the Cowboys.

Jared Goff wasn't perfect like he was in his last outing, but he still led the Lions offense to nearly 500 total yards, going 18 for 25 for 315 yards and a pair of touchdowns as they trounced the Cowboys 47-9.

The Cowboys took an early 3-0 lead, and from there it was all Lions, running off 27 straight points before Dallas got back on the scoreboard again just before the half to pull within 27-6. That's the closest it would get.

The Lions scored on the opening drive of the second half, winning the third quarter 10-3 to extend the lead. Both offenses went to back-up quarterbacks for much of the fourth quarter, but not before the Lions put up another 10 points to stretch the lead to 47-9.

David Montgomery had two touchdowns as he and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for more than 140 yards rushing. Jake Bates was 4/4 kicking field goals, making him a perfect 9/9 on the season.

Possible third Trump assassination attempt thwarted this weekend

A possible third assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was thwarted near his rally in the Coachella Valley Saturday, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Vem Miller, 49, of Las Vegas, allegedly had multiple firearms, boxes of ammunition, and passports with different names when he was arrested Saturday at the rally.

Miller told authorities he was a journalist with access to the VIP area of Trump's rally in Coachella. However, he was stopped by sheriff's deputies who noticed "irregularities" in his statements.

Miller was taken into custody for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. Authorities said Miller was also illegally in possession of a shotgun. He was booked and has since been released.

"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," officials said, since this happened before Trump arrived in the area.

It's a cool and wet start to the week, with even colder temps on the way.

Hurricane Milton impacts already-struggling Florida citrus industry

New estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that Florida’s citrus crop was struggling before Hurricane Milton, with the cyclone expected to further exacerbate the challenges that growers now face.

According to the agency’s October survey, harvesters are expected to produce only 15 million boxes of oranges during the 2024-2025 season—a figure that represents a decline of about 16 percent from just a year ago.

This estimate was calculated before Milton impacted west-central Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, affecting some of the state’s largest citrus producers.

During the 2023-2024 season, nearly 18 million boxes were produced, down more than 90% from production levels in the late 1990s.

Experts say that the combination of hurricanes in 2004, 2017 and 2022, along with citrus greening, has contributed to the historic declines in production.