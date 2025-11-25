The Brief Lions teammates Aidan Hutchinson and Isaac TeSlaa's old high school teams are playing for the state football championship. The Division 4 state football championship pits Dearborn Divine Child against Hudsonville Unity Christian at Ford Field Friday. Hutchinson starred for DC, while TeSlaa previously led Unity Christian to a state championship his junior season.



This Friday Lions teammates Aidan Hutchinson and Isaac TeSlaa will be foes - at least for a little while.

The backstory:

The Division 4 state football championship pits Hutchinson's Dearborn Divine Child alma mater against TeSlaa's Hudsonville Unity Christian at Ford Field.

The Firehawks (12-1) hail from west Michigan and take on the Falcons (12-1) at 12:30 p.m.

"State championship, man," he said. "It's against TeSlaa's team, so that's another storyline that's fun. So we were already chatting up about if we were going to go or not - that's fun."

Hutchinson was asked if they have a jersey bet on the outcome.

"We were talking pregame (before the Giants) but I was like 'Let me just lock in on this game, and then we can talk after,'" he said. "I haven't really seen him, but we'll talk soon."

Prior to starring for the University of Michigan, Hutchinson graduated DC in 2018, and spearheaded a playoff run that ended in the third round regional game.

The last time Divine Child won a state football title was 1985. Hutchinson praised the run that DC has put together.

"Keep it up," he said. "They've gone farther than I've ever gone in my high school career, so that's a props to them and to their chemistry and teamwork. I'll be rooting for them on Friday."

TeSlaa graduated Hudsonville Unity Christian in 2019, winning a state championship there as a junior and helping the lead the team back to the semifinals the following season.

In a post on X by Eric Woodyard from ESPN, TeSlaa calls it "awesome" and encourages kids to follow their dreams.

Lions photos of Isaac TeSlaa and Aidan Hutchinson by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.