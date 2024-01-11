Lions Matthew Stafford jersey trade-in canceled after NFL request

Despite the anticipation, the Matthew Stafford Lions jersey exchange has been canceled at the request of the NFL.

"Glover Agency is prohibited from hosting the Lions Jersey Exchange at this time," according to a news release from the Detroit real estate agency. "We hope to get back with a rescheduled date soon."

Jeff Glover, owner of Glover Agency Realtors, wanted to give away 1,000 new Lions jerseys in exchange for a used Stafford jersey.

His goal was to donate Stafford, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Aidan Hutchinson jerseys to shelters in Los Angeles.

