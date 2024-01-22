Lions win another playoff game • Dan Campbell reflects on win • Still no answers a year after rappers killed

The Detroit Lions will play a third playoff game next weekend after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 on Sunday.

The divisional playoff game win sends Detroit to California, where they will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

A game that seemed like a toss-up for much of the time turned toward Detroit after it put together back-to-back touchdown drives, capping them off with Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown plays that put the Lions out of reach.

The Lions managed to seal up the game with a key interception from Derrick Barnes.

It's one of the biggest moments in Detroit football history and the furthest the team has ever made it in the NFL playoffs in the Super Bowl era.

Dan Campbell reflects on win

Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised both the offense and the defense for leading the team to another playoff win.

"Ultimately, we did what we had to do," he said.

Going into the game, Campbell said the team knew the offense had to be patient and efficient in passing when playing against the Buccaneer's defense.

Campbell said his players' character was shown through during Sunday's game.

Hear more from Campbell:

Still no answers a year after rappers murdered

A year ago, Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker disappeared after a show they were scheduled to perform in Detroit was canceled. A couple of weeks later, they were found shot to death in an abandoned and rat-infested apartment building.

No one has been arrested.

Kelly was from Oscoda and had traveled to Detroit to perform. Now, a year after his disappearance, his mother Lorrie Kemp made the same journey to Metro Detroit, this time to pay tribute to her son and the other men killed.

"I want people to know that this is where they were murdered, and they threw them like a piece of trash," Kemp said. "I cannot move on until I get justice."

Michigan State Police said there are no updates in the case, and they are still seeking tips that could lead them to the suspect.

Meanwhile, Kemp said private investigators are looking into the murders.

"My PI (private investigator) is working on it, and guess what? I'm coming after all of y'all. Every single one," Kemp said. "I will leave no stone unturned, if it's the last breath in my life."

Winter Weather Advisory for Monday into Tuesday

Expect some light snow showers Monday morning into the afternoon, leading to a dusting.

The evening will be mainly dry before more snow and freezing rain move in as the night progresses.

Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe Counties will all be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow and freezing rain will fall during the Tuesday morning commute. By evening, this changes over to rain showers.

Most of the area will pick up 1-2 inches of snow Tuesday. Cities south of Detroit and near Ann Arbor will see less snow but more freezing rain.

