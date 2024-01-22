Dearborn fire chief sentenced to probation after drunk driving arrest

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray will be on probation for a year after he was caught driving drunk last summer.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated and learned his sentence last week. The sentence also includes a random alcohol and drug screening once a week. He must also attend one Alcohol Anonymous meeting per week.

Murray was pulled over for speeding and weaving between lanes on Telegraph and Dartmouth in Dearborn Heights around 3 a.m. Aug. 29, 2023. He refused a breathalyzer after doing a field sobriety test during the traffic stop, and was arrested.

He was originally charged with operating with a high BAC and operating while intoxicated, but the BAC charge was dropped as part of his guilty plea.

Murray first became a firefighter in 2001. He has worked for the Dearborn Fire Department since 2004 and has been fire chief since 2012. He was reinstated in his role two days before being charged with the crime, as he wasn't arraigned until November.