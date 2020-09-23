Little movement in puppy abuse case, Oakland County's financial fallout, Detroit shutdown for election day

A gruesome video revealing abuse of a puppy in Eastpointe has been in the possession of law enforcement for three weeks. Much to the angst of Theresa Sumpter and the Detroit Pitt Crew Dog Rescue, no further involvement has come.

"God only knows what happens to him behind closed doors," she said. "This is going on in public and it was a miracle someone got it on camera."

"This dog literally has nowhere to go the dog can't defend itself, it's too small and vulnerable."

Eastpointe police have been on the case since acquiring the footage and have sought felony animal abuse charges from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. Weeks have past and no decision has been made.

And until charges are handed down, the dog rescue operation can't intervene.

"We would go over and purchase the dog at this point..but we don't even know where the dog is," she said.

The prosecutor's office followed up with FOX 2 and said the case had been under review for the last couple of days. A charging decision is expected by Wednesday.

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy holds Rise Together event

The Detroit waterfront was blessed with the perfect morning for some relaxation on Wednesday when the Riverfront Conservancy put on its first Rise Together event.

With patrons spaced out and the tones of a steel drum and guitar filling the air, people found their own peace while a sun rose over Belle Isle.

"One of the things we discovered this year is that people are just flocking to our parks. They really need that sense of peace and relax and Covid has impacted us so much that we want to have a bit of a healing moment for our community," said Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

One of three gatherings the organization is putting on, people can join them again Oct. 21 at Gabriel Richard Park from 7 to 8 a.m. and Nov. 18 at Cullen Plaza from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Detroit mayor shutting down city for election day

Mayor Mike Duggan is giving employees the day off of work on election day to help count ballots.

During a Center for American Progress Action Fund discussion, Duggan announced plans to shut down the city government for two days in an effort to aid the city clerk on Nov. 3.

"Blue Cross and a number of the banks, Quicken (Loans) the mortgage firm here, are putting folks at their disposal. So what you are going to see, is hundreds and probably over a thousand people thoroughly trained," said Duggan.

The city has made several efforts to boost turnout come November, with the State Department teaming up with all four of the city's professional sports teams to offer safer voting.

Macomb County construction worker killed on I-94 was a three-time cancer survivor

As a 26-year-old, Zach Morisette had already faced down his fair share of tragedies.

The Chesterfield Township man had beaten cancer three times. His brother Rodney said he was selfless.

"Zach was the strongest person I knew," he said. "He never stopped thinking about other people. He would have made a great father - because he was the perfect uncle."

Morisette was killed while patching potholes in St. Clair Shores Monday. A driver hit him while traveling down I-94 and never slowed down.

Michigan State Police are now investigating the death and have received several tips - but nothing concrete yet.

"Usually we have some type of evidence and this one we just don't. The construction worker that was with him did not witness the crash, there's no evidence left behind on the scene that points us to a certain car," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

25 percent of Oakland County businesses close for good

With Michigan adapting to the post-lockdown of the pandemic, the true economic cost of COVID-19 has come into focus in Oakland County. More than a quarter of businesses and 156,000 jobs had disappeared.

While the district is more affluent than surrounding areas, costs to rent property here is expensive. While landlords could give tenants a break on rent for a while, when it came time to collect the money still wasn't there.

However, a silver lining amid the financial shellacking the county took came in an economic report from the University of Michigan.

Oakland County is in the best position for a faster recovery because of its educated population and a large number of professional and managerial jobs.

Fatal shooting reported on Cherrylawn Street

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cherrylawn Street that happened late last night.

Around 11:05 p.m., a man reported sitting in his vehicle when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him.

Police determined the man had died as a result of the attack.

Little details are known and the circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.

REWATCH: FOX 2's Exclusive Interview with President Trump

FOX 2's Roop Raj interviewed the president in a 12-minute discussion ranging from the Supreme Court, his coronavirus response, and the racial unrest in the country on Tuesday.

Trump fielded questions next to the White House Rose Garden as election season rounded its final weeks.

While he responded to every question, some of his answers didn't reach receptive ears afterwards.

You can watch his interview here and reaction from community leaders in Detroit here.

WATCH LIVE: Justice Ginsburg funeral service

Anyone interested in watching the formal service being held for the late Supreme Court Justice can do so at 9:20 when FOX 2 streams the proceedings.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court building, the first woman to ever do so. Close friends, members of the court, and family members will hold the service.

You can watch the event on our Facebook or our website at fox2detroit.com/newsnow

Daily Forecast

The mid-week warmup has arrived with the next four days reaching into the 80s. Still little-to-no outlook for precipitation either.

Thousands to honor late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women's rights champion, leader of the court's liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

Even with the court closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic and Washington already consumed with talk of Ginsburg's replacement, the justice's former colleagues, family, close friends and the public will have the chance Wednesday and Thursday to pass by the casket of the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The sad occasion is expected to bring together the remaining eight justices for the first time since the building was closed in March and they resorted to meetings by telephone.

Ginsburg will lie in repose for two days at the court where she served for 27 years and, before that, argued six cases for gender equality in the 1970s.