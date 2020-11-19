LIVE AT 3:15: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to update state on COVID-19 response

The Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a scheduled press conference at 3:15 p.m.

Whitmer's remarks come one day after Michigan's newest pandemic restrictions went into effect, closing indoor service at restaurants and bars, suspending in-person schooling in high schools, and reducing the limit on gatherings.

FOX 2 will stream the press conference on-site and on its Facebook page.

Whitmer's newest rules are the strictest the state has mandated since the spring when COVID-19 cases were being reported at an unmitigated rate and deaths were climbing to almost 200.

Now, the state finds itself in a similar situation but with a far higher number of infections. While the state is testing at its highest rate to date, disease experts have also identified the pandemic is spreading across the state and not in just a few hot spots.

The restrictions are expected to last for three weeks.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the state reported 5,772 new cases and 62 more deaths linked to the virus.

Last week, hospital CEOs warned they were nearing capacity for a second time as staff resources were becoming more strained and available beds were filling up.

Shortly after, Whitmer announced new restrictions over the weekend.

"We cannot control the fact we're seeing a surge in cases, we can control how we combat our common enemy," said Whitmer.

While the new rules impacted a wide range of professions, livelihoods, and amenities, they were also more specific in how they addressed them.

RELATED: "It's going to be a tough winter," Whitmer enacts new restrictions for 3 weeks in Michigan

In schools, only high school students are affected because COVID-19 data showed outbreaks were increasingly common among older students. In work office settings, the governor's orders only impacted jobs that could be done at home. For Thanksgiving, it would be almost impossible to enforce having nobody travel - which is why gatherings on the holiday are limited to two households and 10 people.

At least one lawsuit has been filed in response to the new rules. The restaurant association has sued the health department over rules that suspend in-person service at eateries and bars. The argument is because the percentage of outbreaks from restaurants being tracked by health officials make up only 4% of Michigan's total outbreaks statewide.

GOP officials have also criticized the decision, with one state lawmaker filing articles of impeachment against the governor.