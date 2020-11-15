Michigan Gov. Whitmer to hold COVID-19 update Sunday evening

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she will hold a 6 p.m. updated on COVID-19 in Michigan as cases have skyrocketed over the past several weeks, setting a record of 8,516 daily cases on Friday with 118 deaths. On Saturday, 7,072 more cases and 65 deaths were linked to the virus.

Gov. Whitmer announced the 6 p.m. press conference on Sunday, a deviation from her typical weekday press conference. FOX 2 will stream the update on this page when it starts.

According to the email from the governor's office, she'll be joined by the state's medical director, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

The state says the three will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and make an announcement regarding the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Last week, Gov. Whitmer urged all holiday plans to look different this year amid climbing cases. She urged Michiganders not to gather for Thanksgiving with people outside of their own households. If it must be done, masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing while indoors is strongly recommended.

"We are in the worst part of this pandemic to date. This is the moment medical experts have been warning about and dreading since the beginning of the pandemic," Gov. Whitmer said.

Advertisement

As of last week, Michigan's positivity rate was almost 11%.

Michigan officials also recently rolled out the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.