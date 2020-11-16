Michigan reports 12,763 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 more deaths since Saturday

On Monday, November 16, 2020, the state of Michigan announced 12,763 new COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths linked to the virus over the past 48 hours.

The totals in the state since the start of the pandemic are now at 264,576 cases and 8,049 deaths. On Saturdays, Michigan also reports its total number of recoveries. On Nov. 14th, the state reported 138,862.

You can see case rates and deaths from the weeks prior below.

THREE WEEK PAUSE

On Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new restrictions in place for at least three weeks as the state tries to find ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We cannot control the fact we're seeing a surge in cases, we can control how we combat our common enemy," said Whitmer during a virtual Sunday night press conference held in Lansing.

Beginning Nov. 18 at 12:01 a.m., indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, and small outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people. The order will last until Dec. 9. Among Michigan's record-increase in new cases, health officials like Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said crowds of small and medium sizes were among the primary factors driving the spike.

Michigan's medical director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said we can all take steps to make the case rate in the state better.

"The thing is, this is preventable," Khaldun said. "That is what gives me hope. There are concrete things we can do it."

Both urged that holiday plans should look different this year and urged Michiganders not to gather for Thanksgiving with people outside of their own households. If it must be done, masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing while indoors is strongly recommended.

PERCENT POSITIVE RATE

In Michigan, an average of 45,000 diagnostic tests are being done daily. Dr. Khaldun said that's the fifth largest number of total tests per state in the country.

Across the state, 512 cases per million were being confirmed, for a positivity rate of 12.5%. The positivity rate was lowest in the Traverse City range and highest in the Upper Peninsula.

"To have more than 10% of those tests coming back positive is alarming and means this virus is out of control. There is wide community spread of COVID-19 across the entire state," Dr. Khaldun said. She has previously stated that a percent positivity rate of 3% and below indicates community spread is not happening.

The Upper Peninsula, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Saginaw regions all have percent positive rates above 10%.

The Jackson, Detroit and Lansing regions are seeing percent positive rates between 6.3% and 10.9%.

The Traverse City region is seeing a percent positive rate at 8.7%.

DAILY CASE RATES

Overall, Michigan's daily case rate is 416 cases per million people per day right now. Dr. Khaldun said the state is reporting 3,000 more cases a day than just one month ago.

The Upper Peninsula, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Saginaw regions all have case rates between 497 - 653 cases per million people per day.

The Jackson, Detroit and Lansing regions are seeing case rates in the 300s cases per million people per day.

The Traverse City region has the lowest case rate - 278 cases per million people per day.

HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATH RATES

Dr. Khaldun said all regions are still seeing an increase in hospitalizations, which can be dangerous because hospitals won't be able to share staff with other regions as they were in the spring when hospitalizations were concentrated in southeast Michigan.

Dr. Khaldun said 20% of ICU beds across the state are filled with COVID patients right now. Hospital staff are also using more and more PPE.

As hospitalization rates go up, expect deaths to follow in a few weeks.

Dr. Khaldun said the average right now is 35 deaths per day, which is seven times what it was in June.

OUTBREAKS AND CONTACT TRACING

Local health departments are tracking 747 outbreaks across the state right now, the largest number since the state began tracking outbreaks. She said that's also a 25% increase in outbreaks verse just one week ago.

The top categories for outbreaks continue to be long-term care facilities, manufacturing and schools. She said health departments are also seeing increasing outbreaks in healthcare settings and in restaurants and bars.

"Let me be very clear - our outbreak data is not perfect. It is only as good as the information we get from people who actually get a test done and, if their test is positive they have to tell us where they've been and who their contacts are. That system is strained right now," Dr. Khaldun said.

"Everyone who needs a test may not actually be getting one. And while our local health departments are doing their best, as they have been all year, the system is simply not keeping up. It, too, has limited capacity. Because there are now so many positive cases and those cases each have so many contacts, it is taking longer for us to reach all of them. This means there may be ppl walking around who are in close contact with a positive case and they don't even know it. In fact, only 28% - less than a third of positive cases we're investigating - were in quarantine at the time of their diagnosis. This means that over two-thirds of positive cases were out and potentially spreading the virus to others."

Michigan officials also recently rolled out the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

SCHOOL OUTBREAKS

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.

Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.

You can read about the latest outbreak data in schools here.

