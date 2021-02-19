Livingston County says they're losing out on vaccines, Texans use F-150 to power home, grim UN climate report

According to the state of Michigan's coronavirus vaccine dashboard, Livingston County has some of the lowest coverage rates in the state. Neighboring Oakland County is 14.8% covered, while Wayne County is 13.8% covered. In Livingston County, it's 10.7%.

That's almost 4% beneath the state's vaccine coverage.

Commissioners met virtually Thursday night to vent frustrations about what they see as an inadequate algorithm for appropriating vaccine doses.

"We're not saying we should be at the top," said Bob Bezotte, county commissioner. "We are just saying that based on science, and based on what our vulnerability is in Livingston County, that we should at least be in the middle of the pack somewhere we can get more vaccine distribution."

After prioritizing health care workers in the state's first stage of vaccine distribution, it shifted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Social Vulnerability Index that uses high-risk factors for determining how many vaccine doses each county should receive.

While many county commissioners and residents agree it's an acceptable tool to use, some believe different formulas would have been better.

"If they would have kept their first plan, we wouldn't be having this discussion today," said County Commissioner Doug Helzerman.

Brenda Plank, another commissioner hoped for a middle-ground between the governor's office and the county that would enable the county to vaccinate more patients over the age of 65.

After listening to comments from the public - the commissioners voted in favor of the resolution which asks the governor to retract the current plan and replace it with a scientific-based plan that provides vaccines to the most vulnerable population.

Texans make clever use of F-150 during cold

After a photo on Twitter showed the clever way a Texan used his new F-150 as a generator to heat his home during the historic cold, Ford is asking dealers in the state to loan out its new pickup trucks to other freezing residents.

First reported in Automotive News and confirmed by the company, the automotive manufacturer's 2021 model comes with an onboard generator that owners can plug into.

In a letter sent from the company to Texas dealers, the company offered extra money to dealers who offered support to residents. Much of the state was left without power after cold temperatures froze oil and natural gas pipelines.

A photo posted Wednesday on Twitter came with the caption "2021 F-150 PowerBoost's 7.2kw Onboard Generator Saves the Day (3 days!) During Texas Power Outage." A statement from Ford said its Pro Power Onboard can power 28 average refrigerators.

Grubhub driver living out of van wins $10K grant

Destiny Powers lives a nomadic life. She shelters from the elements inside her van, which she uses to deliver orders for Grubhub and house rescue dogs that she finds without a home.

After a string of bad luck left her with nothing but her 15-year-old Dodge Sprinter van, she made a video after the food delivery service company offered grants to its drivers who are trying to make a difference.

The van had been a gift from her grandpa who died a month ago in a weather-related crash. With everything stacked against her, she was selected as one of 20 people to win a $10,000 grant. She'll use it to outfit her van so she can keep living, delivering, and rescuing.

"I don’t win anything, I'm lucky if I win a couple of bucks on a scratch-off ticket, so when I won, I didn’t know what to do, I was in complete shock," she said.

Disabled Taylor vet gets homeowner help

Craig Ogden found himself caught between a grueling pandemic and his own disability that magnified issues and threatened his security at home this last year. Then when he tried helping someone struggling to get by, he got burned even further.

"I trusted someone I shouldn't have trusted. She took off with most of my tax money," he said.

An Army veteran and construction worker by trade, he now lives on social security disability. With a lack of money, he saw his home facing tax foreclosure. But so many chips stacked against one person also means he qualifies for some outside help.

The Disability Network Wayne County Detroit helped him pay off his back taxes. Beyond that, however, they'll also be following up with financial planning assistance to help him weather future money struggles.

What we're watching

The Detroit Police Department is honoring 26 newly graduated officers during a graduation ceremony Friday. They'll be celebrated during commencement later this morning West Bloomfield is honoring Black history with a Motown Sing-a-long at one of its senior centers around noon today. Volunteer singers will perform Motown hits while seniors listen and sing along in their cars. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding another press conference today. She doubled down on the state's vaccine formula and urged the legislature to release funds for coronavirus relief on Wednesday. Restaurants in Macomb County are seeking funds for damages incurred due to state lockdowns of local bars and eateries. The Macomb County Restaurant, Bar, and Banquet Association will discuss the complaint this morning at Ernie's Kings Mill. Winter storms that blew through Michigan and much of the Midwest are causing delays in vaccine shipments. Pfizer vaccine delays were reported on Monday, while Moderna vaccine delays were reported Feb. 15, 16, and 17.

Daily Forecast

If you were up early enough, you likely saw the end of yet more evening snow that left a fresh layer of powder outside. Temperatures will feel pretty much the same Saturday before things start to heat up Sunday. Expect a warm week next week.

Huge societal changes needed to keep nature, make Earth livable for humans, UN says

Humans are making Earth a broken and increasingly unlivable planet through climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. So the world must make dramatic changes to society, economics and daily life, a new United Nations report says.

Unlike past U.N. reports that focused on one issue and avoided telling leaders actions to take, Thursday’s report combines three intertwined environment crises and tells the world what’s got to change. It calls for changing what governments tax, how nations value economic output, how power is generated, the way people get around, fish and farm, as well as what they eat.

"Without nature’s help, we will not thrive or even survive," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. "For too long, we have been waging a senseless and suicidal war on nature. The result is three interlinked environmental crises."

Thus the 168-page report title is blunt: "Making Peace With Nature."