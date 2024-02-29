Pot sales in Michigan continue to pay dividends for the cities and towns that allow the recreational purchase of marijuana by adults within their limits.

More than $87 million will be distributed to hundreds of cities, villages, townships, and counties based on the number of licensed retail store and microbusiness that operate within their borders. For each business running, a municipalities will get $59,000.

The pot of money is part of an even larger sum collected through the 10% excise tax on each marijuana sale. A total of $290.3 million in tax revenue was accrued in 2023.

Two other pots of $101.6 million each will be sent to state's school fund and transportation fund.

It's another sign of Michigan's booming marijuana market, after this year's tax haul came in about $28 million more than 2022's revenue sharing. In 2021, $42.2 million was shared under the same revenue model.

The city of Detroit alone brought in 1.9 million from the 33 marijuana business licenses operating in the city.

Here is a breakdown of each metro Detroit municipality and the funding being received:

Wayne County

Belleville - $59,086,35

Detroit - $1,949,849

Hamtramck - $236,345

Inkster - $354,518

Lincoln Park - $118,172

River Rouge - $472,690

Wayne - $236,345

Westland - $59,086

Oakland County

Berkley - $118,172

Ferndale - $354,518

Hazel Park - $590,863

Holly - $59,086

Lake Orion - $59,086

Madison Heights - $118,172

Orion - $59,086

Oxford - $236,345

Pleasant Ridge - $59,086

Royal Oak - $59,086

Southfield - $118,172

Walled Lake - $177,259

Waterford - $177,259

Macomb County

Center Line - $590,863

Mount Clemens - $118,172

New Baltimore - $177,259

Romeo - $118,172

Utica - $118,172

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor - $1,536,245

Northfield Township - $177,259

Pittsfield Township - $59,086

Saline - $118,172

Ypsilanti - $768,122

Monroe County

Luna Pier - $59,086

Monroe Township - $945,381

Petersburg - $59,086

St. Clair County

Memphis - $118,172



Marijuana business growth

While ingesting weed is legal in Michigan, governments still need to give approval for businesses to set up shop within their boundaries. The number of new dispensaries and microbusinesses has ballooned in Michigan in the past two years.