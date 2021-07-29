Livonia man sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for trying to hire man to kill friend's husband

The Wayne County Prosecutor announced on Thursday that a Livonia man was sentenced to 13 to 20 years in prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill a female friend's husband.

Scott Porter, 50, was sentenced on Thursday to 13 to 20 years in prison for the murder-for-hire plot.

Porter was arrested in April of 2019 after authorities said he tried to hire a man to kill a friend's husband. Plymouth Township police investigated the case and arrested him on April 3.

The maximum sentence for solicitation of murder is life in prison.