Livonia police searching for man who stole bike, clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods

By Fox 2 Staff and Ibrahim Dabaja
Livonia
Livonia police are searching for the man caught on surveillance at a Dick's Sporting Goods stuffing various clothing goods into a bag before riding out on a bike he did not pay for.

Police say the man entered Dicks Sporting Goods and grabbed an Avalanche Mountain bike. He also grabbed various clothing goods and stuffed them in a bag.

The suspect then rode the bike out of the building, through an exit in the back room, without paying for any items, police said.

If anyone can identify the suspect, you are asked to call Detective Aaron Marx at 734-466-2339.

