Local brothers craft the Detroit Menorah 12 years ago

The Detroit Menorah overlooks Campus Martius as Hanukkah begins. It stands as a symbol of hope at 26 feet tall and weighing 4,000 pounds.

"The Menorah tells us all that you and your soul have a hidden power… a hidden candle, and you can light that candle and warm up someone else's heart."

"We all have a light in us and that light is to be shared. The best thing we can do is help other people and it all comes full circle."

Brothers Israel and Eric Nordin are the artists who carefully crafted the stainless steel Menorah 12 years ago. They grew up in the Motor City.

"When other people were leaving the city to go get a job somewhere else to shine, we said this ‘our city will shine when it shines,'" Isreal said.

READ NEXT: Holiday markets, winter strolls, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Now, the brothers are helping Detroit shine in their own unique way. Several of their sculptures can be found around the city.

"Everything that's been done down here is really special to us because it's been almost our personal little effort to give back to the city… work on things for the city and get people down here."

Their public sculptures span across the state.

"Everyone can enjoy it no matter where you're from or who you are or who is standing next to you… you'll probably start a conversation with them and talk about this thing you're looking at."

The Detroit Menorah will continue to shine during Hanukkah for years to come.

"Each and every one of us should become Lamplighters. We should all go out into the community and light the hearts of others," said Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov. "Like one person lights the other and we create warmth and happiness."

The 12th Annual Menorah in the D celebration takes place Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5p.m. in Campus Martius. A live stream begins at 5:30p.m. and can be viewed at MenorahInTheD.com or on Facebook.