Lucky Detroit Coffee plans new Royal Oak cafe, Starbucks takeover in Grosse Pointe

After years of wanting to open up a shop along the Woodward Corridor, Lucky Detroit Coffee & Espresso is making it happen in Royal Oak.

The coffee shop that started in Corktown seven years ago is expanding by opening a new cafe in the former Gus's Fried Chicken restaurant on Woodward near 13 Mile.

Lucky expands to Royal Oak

Owners Chad and Jamie Buchanan were originally looking at another space for the new Lucky location when Gus's closed earlier this year. Chad said they immediately shifted gears to pursuing the Gus's building.

"Everyone knows the building," he said.

Indoor renovations are nearing completion and then work will start outside to transform the chicken joint into a cafe.

Beyond being a well-known building in a prime location, the building has a parking lot - a hot commodity on Woodward Avenue and an important factor Lucky's owners considered when looking for a new space.

The former Gus's building (Photo: Lucky Detroit)

Lucky in Royal Oak will feature the same menu as its other locations, with something a bit new. Chad said that thanks to the full kitchen in the Gus's building, the coffee shop will be able to serve food beyond pastries. The main offering will be breakfast sandwiches, dubbed eggwiches, that will be available all day. They are still working on the menu, but other food that guests can expect to see include hash browns and avocado toast.

What also sets the new location apart is that it will be the first Lucky cafe that doesn't have a Detroit Barber Co. connected; the Detroit, Birmingham, and Grosse Pointe Park locations all have a barbershop in the same building.

Despite the differences, the cafe will have the same vintage interior look as the existing locations, something Chad described as an "antique, eclectic feel."

Chad said the Royal Oak Lucky location is expected to open in July.

New Grosse Pointe cafe

Beyond the new Royal Oak location, Lucky has something else brewing in Grosse Pointe.

The business will be taking over the Grosse Pointe Starbucks spot soon, Chad said. That location is expected to open this summer after Starbucks decided not to renew its lease. That cafe will also feature the egg concept. Currently, Lucky has a carryout location in Grosse Pointe Park.

Beyond the new cafes, Chad said Lucky has recently revamped its bean and roasting, and is always growing its offerings.

He also noted that the coffee shop makes its own three-ingredient oat, almond, and pistachio milk in-house at the Birmingham location, and the goal is to expand this to its other cafes.