The Macomb County-based auto supplier hosting former President Donald Trump this week calls the visit a "tremendous opportunity" to expand its brand.

Drake Enterprises, which is based in Clinton Township, builds gear shift levers, engine components, and parts for transmissions in heavy trucks, according to its website. Its clients include brands from all three Detroit automakers as well as several other manufacturers.

A day before Trump's visit, it wrote online that it was excited to host him.

"Politics aside, this is a tremendous opportunity to expand name recognition for Drake Enterprises, Inc. and help us to continue living our American Dream of growing our company and expanding our product lines," it wrote on Facebook. "We want to recognize our staff as they are a huge reason we were asked to host this event."

Drake Enterprises employs 125 workers. In 2019, it expanded operations when it announced a second manufacturing facility.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks to United Auto Workers members at the facility on Wednesday in what is seen as a dueling visit to President Joe Biden's trip to the UAW picket line on Tuesday.

