Macomb County bank robbery suspect posts taunts on Snapchat as police search for him, sources say

A Macomb County bank robbery suspect is "randomly driving around" according to posts he made on Snapchat after the crime.

New Baltimore police named 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards as a person of interest in a robbery at a Huntington Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore on Tuesday.

Later that day, a Macomb Township woman captured videos of who appeared to be Edwards on her Ring camera. Edwards lives in Macomb Township and has ties to the neighborhood near 21 Mile Road and Hydenreich where he was possibly spotted.

"I was home with one of my daughters, and we have a Ring camera, and it just said motion detected," Michelle Noyes said. "Honesty, he looked a little confused. At first, I thought it was just a child that needed help.

Noyes said it did seem like he was trying to get in, so she posted about it on the Ring site.

"Within seconds, people were like 'I think that's a bank robber, I think that's the guy that was wanted.' I was like, wait a minute, what?" Noyes said. "We kind of ran into the bathroom, a door that had a lock, and we called 911, and they said they'd come check everything out."

The man caught on her camera looked like Edwards and was wearing red shoes like the bank robber. It appears he crashed a truck nearby, a truck he had posted photos of on Snapchat.

Police believe Edwards is now in a Volkswagen. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.