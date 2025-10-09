The Brief A man is accused of breaking into multiple homes, stealing a vehicle, and leading police on a chase that spanned several Macomb County cities on Monday. At one point, the chase went through the St. Clair Shores Golf Club. The suspect, Thomas Tackett, has a long criminal history.



Video released Thursday shows a suspect leading multiple Macomb County police agencies on a chase that included him driving through a golf course, breaking into several homes, and allegedly stabbing a homeowner with a fork.

The chaotic chain of events began just after 12:30 p.m. Monday when a Harrison Township resident called police to report that they saw a man, later identified as 52-year-old Thomas Tackett, in their backyard drinking out of a hose.

Timeline:

After that call, a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy found Tackett and spoke to him. According to Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, Tackett told the deputy that he was homeless, thirsty, and trying to get back to Port Huron. The deputy offered to help him with a ride, but he declined.

About 10 minutes later, a call was received from a person who said their home had been burglarized, and a handgun was stolen. The deputy who talked to Tackett thought it may be him, and pointed other deputies in the direction he was last seen walking.

Deputies were able to locate Tackett in the area of 16 Mile and Prentiss in Harrison Township, and spoke with him. When asked if they could pat him down, he yelled, "I don't want no pat down," and ran away.

After fleeing on foot, Tackett allegedly carjacked a victim at gunpoint and fled in their SUV. At one point, he sped down a dirt road, throwing up dust.

"The dust was up, and they (the deputies) lost contact with him," Wickersham said.

Tackett was then spotted headed south on Jefferson toward St. Clair Shores. Residents directed St. Clair Shores police to Elmira, where those officers began following the stolen SUV.

He headed toward the St. Clair Shores Golf Club and drove through the golf course as authorities followed. As Tackett drove into Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores police terminated their pursuit and Clinton Township took over.

The chase continued into Mount Clemens, where Tackett allegedly got on I-94 and drove the wrong way on the shoulder. As police backed off, he went off the road and drove into the ditch.

Wickersham said Tackett fled on foot again, and tried to break into four more Harrison Township homes. One of those homes belonged to Bruce Seguin. While inside Seguin's home, Tackett allegedly grabbed some forks and a paring knife while demanding the keys to his vehicle. Seguin told Tackett he would give them the keys if he dropped the utensils. There was a brief struggle, which resulted in Seguin being stabbed in the hand with a fork.

Tackett then allegedly went to Frank Eberhardt’s house two doors down, but fled when he learned Eberhardt had a gun.

"I yelled out to my girlfriend, 'Hey call 911 and get my gun.' I started pushing him out of my house. When I got him out the back door, next thing I know there was like 20 cops," he said.

After Tackett was back outside, he was tackled by deputies and arrested.

Wickersham said a pipe was found in the SUV, but it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

What's next:

Tackett is now facing charges of carjacking, four counts of first-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion, fleeing police, malicious destruction of property, malicious destruction of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, driving on a suspended license, and reckless driving.

He was denied bond during this arraignment Thursday.

Tackett is due back in court Oct. 21.

Dig deeper:

Monday wasn't the first time Tackett has been in trouble with the law. Wickersham said he has been on parole since June.

According to Department of Corrections records, he has a long history of convictions, which include home invasion, fleeing police, and breaking and entering.

"This individual was somebody that needed to be taken off the streets," Wickersham said.