Macomb County Election Results

Macomb County has long been viewed as one of the most important counties in the entire nation and it was never more evident in 2016 when Donald Trump flipped the county to red, securing his win in Michigan. Dating back to 2000, the county has proved to be vital to Presidential hopefuls.

2000 - Al Gore gathered 49% of the vote and beat George W. Bush by 8,360 votes but lost the election overall.

2004 - President Bush won re-election with 50% of the vote and secured the county by 6,006 votes

2008 - Barack Obama flipped the county blue when he got 53% of the vote and won by 36,121 votes

2012 - Obama maintained a stronghold and won with 52% of the vote, winning by 16,103 votes

2016 - Trump surprised many when he secured the county by 48,348 vote, winning with 54% of the vote to Hillary Clinton's 42%.

The county has once again proved important in 2020 as both Trump and Joe Biden have spent time in the last few weeks leading up to Election Day in parts of Macomb County.

We're also tracking results in Wayne County here and Oakland County here, both of which have been Democratic strongholds since the start of the century.

Since 2004, whoever won the county has won the state and won the general election. Will 2020 give the same result? We'll track the votes as they come in this interactive tracker while also tracking how Macomb County votes in the U.S. Senate and House, plus the statehouse races here: