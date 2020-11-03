Oakland County Election Results

Oakland County has historically been a Democratic stronghold dating back to 2004, which is as far the county records go back.

2004 - John Kerry narrowly defeated President. George W. Bush for the county by just 2,754 votes. He won with 49.75% of the vote.

2008 - President Barack Obama won with 56% of the vote, defeating John McCain by 95,610 votes

2012 - Obama won the county again with 53% of the vote, winning by 52,488

2016 - Hillary Clinton carried the county with 51% of the vote vs Pres. Donald Trump's 43%. She won by 53,867 votes.

