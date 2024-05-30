Macomb County human trafficking: 12 arrested, five locations searched

Wednesday morning, law enforcement from multiple agencies swarmed three homes and two spas and arrested at least a dozen people as they put an end to a human trafficking ring in Macomb County.

The Macomb County Sheriff and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were among the law enforcement that arrived at the homes and businesses starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. They raided a Warren home as well as two others in Macomb County. But they also searched health spas in Shelby Township and Sterling Heights.

At the end of the raids, the sheriff's office said they arrested a total of six people – four women and two men, ranging in age from 48 to 64. The arrests happened at a home in the Lakeview Manor subdivision near 21 Mile and Schoenherr.

Neighbors said the home was purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they believed the owner of the home was planning to open a restaurant. They assumed all the people they saw in and out were likely working there.

However, it turns out, the home was one of the locations law enforcement is investigating for human trafficking.

CBP arrested six others – five men and one woman – for illegal immigration status.

Thursday morning, the sheriff announced they seized high-end jewelry, a small amount of cocaine, and more than $25,000 in cash.

"I commend the outstanding efforts of the SET Team, Sterling Heights PD, Border Patrol and the FBI," stated Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "Their collaborative efforts and effective work concluded in the arrests of human traffickers in Macomb County."

All suspects are expected to be arraigned on Friday, the sheriff said.

The FBI and Sterling Heights Police were all involved in the operation as they searched the following locations:

Homes in Macomb Township, Shelby Township, and Warren

25 Health Spa at 54798 Shelby Rd, Shelby Township

Healing Plus Spa at 39573 Mound Rd, Sterling Heights

The investigation is still ongoing.